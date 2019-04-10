A Baton Rouge man is suspected of being two times over the legal alcohol limit when he struck and killed another man who had pulled onto the shoulder of US Hwy 190 Tuesday night, according to Louisiana State Police.
The two-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 190 west of LA Hwy 1 claimed the life of 28-year-old Frank Blankenship of Walnut Cove, North Carolina.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred when Blankenship’s 1999 Saturn Vue was parked partially on the shoulder and partially in the eastbound lane of US Hwy 190. For unknown reasons, Blankenship exited the vehicle and began standing in the roadway next to the vehicle. At the same time, 55-year-old Carl Perkins of Baton Rouge was traveling eastbound on US Hwy 190 in a 2005 Toyota Camry. For reasons still under investigation, the Camry struck Blankenship and the Saturn.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Perkins. Troopers arrested and transported Perkins to a nearby facility where he provided a breath sample that tested two times over the legal limit. After the breath test, Troopers booked Perkins into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center for violating LRS 14:32.1 Vehicular Homicide and LRS 32:415 Driving Under Suspension.
The investigation is ongoing.
