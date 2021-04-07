Local law enforcement and government agencies ran a full-scale drill on Wednesday, April 7 at Port Allen High School. The scene may have been staged but the West Baton Rouge Active Shooter All Hazard Full Scale Exercise has a real impact on how local government and schools prepare for disasters.
The exercise tested the abilities of local law enforcement agencies to work together and demonstrated the operation of a student and parent reunification center. The demonstration took place at the Port Allen High School campus with teachers and administrators from schools across the parish involved in the response.
Anthony Summers, Assistant Director of Homeland Security in West Baton Rouge Parish, called the day "overall a successful event."
The plan has been in the works for four years, Summers said. Now, it was time to put it into action.
Homeland Security brought in outside agents to grade the exercise and identify strengths and weaknesses, which will be used in the continued development of emergency response preparation.
"It just makes us better," Summers said.
