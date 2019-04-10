A mobile home caught fire while traveling down the infamous I-10 eastbound stretch near LA 415 Tuesday afternoon. The fire shut down the interstate for approximately thirty minutes around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, according to WBRSO deputy Michael Dupuy.
The fire originated in the rear motor compartment of the mobile home, which was being moved from out of state, WBR Fire Chief Kenny Hunts said. The driver was unaware of the fire until a fellow driver flagged him down and alerted him of smoke.
No injuries were reported, but the mobile home was a total loss, Hunts said.
