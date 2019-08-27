Monday evening at about 7 p.m., an inmate at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detention Center was found hanging by a bed sheet in his single occupancy cell, according to Maj. Zack Simmons.
Correctional deputies along with medical staff immediately initiated life saving measures, the Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.
“West Baton Rouge Fire and Rescue as well as Acadian Ambulance Service were called to the jail where they too rendered life saving measures,” Simmons said. “The inmate was pronounced dead at the detention center at approximately 7:45 p.m.”
His immediate family was notified shortly thereafter, the spokesman continued.
The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office took possession of the body and will conduct its own independent investigation, Simmons said.
“During our preliminary investigation it was determined that correctional staff followed all policies and procedures but a separate criminal and administrative investigation is ongoing,” he said.
In an effort to respect his family’s privacy, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will not release the name of the inmate at this time.
