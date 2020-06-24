Beginning on Sunday, June 28, at 7 p.m., and ending on Thursday, July 2 at 5 a.m., both inside lanes, Eastbound and Westbound, of US 190 will be closed, from LA 1145 to 1500 feet east of the US 190 Overpass at LA 415. These lanes will be closed 24 hours a day. This closure is needed to replace concrete barriers in the median of US 190.
Permit load restrictions will be up to 10 feet wide: anything over, please contact the permit office.
DOTD appreciates your patience, and reminds you to please drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
