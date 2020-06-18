DOTD will conduct inspections on the I-10 Mississippi River Bridge (Horace Wilkinson Bridge) in East Baton Rouge Parish beginning Monday, June 22. During this routine inspection, crews will examine the bridge to make sure it remains structurally sound to carry traffic.
These inspections occur every two years and are important, as more than 100,000 vehicles cross it daily.
Typically, crews will inspect using underbridge inspection trucks and man-lifts, which require multiple lane closures. In order to cause minimal impact on traffic, crews will be utilizing a rope access method to access most parts of the bridge. This method was used last year for inspections on the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans and proved to be have significantly less impact on traffic, as well as provide a more thorough inspection of the bridge.
This approach does not require lane closures, except for brief rolling closures to drop off inspectors and equipment twice a day. Rolling lane closures will be conducted on the following days:
- Monday, June 22-Saturday, June 27
- Monday, June 29-Thursday, July 2
- Monday, July 6- Saturday, July 11
- Monday, July 13- Saturday, July 18
- Monday, July 20- Saturday, July 25
- Monday, July 27- Saturday, August 1
- Monday, August 3- Saturday, August 8
There is a portion of the bridge that is not accessible with rope access and requires the westbound right lane to be closed Saturday August 1 from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the eastbound right lane on Sunday, August 2 from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.
All bridge inspections are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. DOTD appreciates the motoring public’s patience and reminds drivers to please exercise caution when traveling through work zone areas and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region on which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information.
