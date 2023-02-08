Lawmakers ended a special session Friday after they approved $45 million to attract home insurers back to Louisiana.
House Bill 1 passed overwhelmingly in both chambers.
The House gave it the green light on a 91-8 vote, while it came one vote short of unanimous Senate approval.
Lawmakers also approved House 2 that allows only solvent companies to receive the funds.
State Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Brusly, voted for the proposal but remained skeptical over how much it will help.
“It’s not needs-tested,” he said. “Those who need the relief may not get the relief, and there’s no mandatory reduction in premium.:
Customers on Citizens will get at least a 10 percent rate reduction because it must be 10 percent higher than anyone else, Jordan said.
Even so, it raises questions, he said.
“They’ll get some relief, but it still may not be to the extent of what has been promised or advertised,” he said. “Then, because you don’t have the takeout of Citizens, there’s no real guarantee you will get a depopulation, so those folks may not see relief until their renewal.
“So, if their policy renewed today and they come on with someone who got a grant tomorrow, they’re not going to see relief in renewal until sometime next year,” he said. “The Department of Insurance is ready to start giving out these grants in the next month or so, but any action we take in the session won’t take effect until the next month or so.”
The session marked an early start for newly inaugurated State Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter, R-Brusly, who won his seat during a special election in November.
Kleinpeter said he and some of his constituents had concerns about the bill but said his vote for the plan was in the best interest of both his district and the state.
“My district covers nine parishes from the Mississippi line in St. Helena, going west to the Atchafalaya River and south, almost to Morgan City,” he said. “I have had constituents reach out to me against this, and those that are for this.”
Some parts of his district feel a bigger brunt than other areas from hurricanes.
“But this is more than just my district,” Kleinpeter said. “As a senator and a statesman, I have to listen to my colleagues throughout the state and determine what’s best for all of us.”
State Rep. Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine, who once worked for the state Insurance Commission, said he had reservations about the bill.
“While I voted for it, the reservations I had was that it worked last time, but we were lucky last time because after Katrina and Rita, we went 12 years without any significant storm, so it gave insurance companies and the insurance market the benefit to stabilize,” he said. “But we’re taking a chance, and when it comes to any chance that we have of giving people relief, I’m all for that.”
Brown and Kleinpeter both believe the insurance discussion are not over.
Brown said he agrees that insurers will have to get reinsurance before they can participate, but there’s only so much the program can do.
“There’s only so much this program can do, and there’s no silver bullet in this market and there’s only so much this program can do –there’s no “silver bullet in addressing the market,” he said. “This can potentially give some relief to the policyholders who went to Citizens and paid far more now than they had paid before for insurance, but there are other things that need to happen before we can really stabilize the market.”
Kleinpeter sees the $45 million as a “temporary fix” and that lawmakers will have to revisit sooner than later.
Brown also believes the plan will eventually head back to lawmakers.
In the meantime, it could potentially provide some relief to policyholders who went to Citizens – the insurer of last resort – and paid far more now than before they had insurance.
“But there are other things that need to happen before we can really stabilize the market,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.