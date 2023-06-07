June 7, 2023
The West Baton Rouge Library is welcoming a special guest Rick Kelley on Wednesday, June 14 at 2 p.m. Kelley is an entertainer, music lover and former teacher who resides in Ohio. He has performed annually for over 15 years at the Louisiana Book Festival.
His summer library tour, titled “Don’t Just Sit There…Read Something” is performed to promote learning and music. The Wednesday afternoon event is free, open to the public and suggested for children from kindergarten to fifth grade; everyone is welcome.
Angela Germany, WBR Library Youth Services Librarian, has known Kelley professionally for years. She recalls first impressions of Kelley, “I first became aware of him when Katrina happened in 2005; he came down, by himself—no one paying him— and he performed to families and children in shelters. While they were trying to get their life back together, he performed for them for free at libraries and community centers.”
Germany didn’t miss an opportunity to bring the performer to WBR summer 2023. Kelley engages audiences as a one-man-band with call and response style songs promoting learning, reading, and helping others.
The West Baton Rouge Library is located at 830 N Alexander Ave, Port Allen.
