The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced there will be one lane closed in both directions on the Intercoastal Bridge, from 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, until 4:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 28. This closure is needed for inspection of the joints.
Permit load restrictions will be up to 12 feet wide: anything over, please contact the Permit office.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment, according to a press release.
