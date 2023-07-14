As of July 2023, the DOTD estimates steel work on the new southbound intracoastal bridge will resume in October or November. This estimate remains as predicted when the specialized contractors were first dismissed from the job due to settlement in January. The West Side Journal spoke with Rodney Mallet, Public Relations Director of DOTD, to ask about progress on the solution.
This return date for specialized crews was determined by the steel workers’ other scheduled projects per Mallet, regardless of when the new grout work is complete.
As of July, grout work on the pilings is ongoing. Mallet estimated completion of the grout work to be in September of 2023.
The bridge’s estimated completion was originally aimed for the end of 2023. However, with the needed grout work, DOTD added 10 months to that projection in January. At that time, special steel contractors were temporarily dismissed from work on the Intracoastal bridge as a definitive solution for securing the pilings of the new south bridge had yet to be determined.
A press release from DOTD in January found “unexpected settlement” of piles below 17 columns of the new bridge being built for LA-1 over the Intracoastal Waterway in Port Allen.
When the West Side Journal reached out to DOTD in March, Mallet emphasized, “Everything settles in Louisiana.” The surprise was not that the new bridge was settling, but the rate at which it was moving.
Mallet stated, “At this particular bridge, the settling was a little more than anticipated and so we had to stop what we were doing and come up with a mitigation measure.” The solution was a low-mobility grout to combat loose soil at the bridge’s base, as the organization predicted in January.
Additional cost for securing the pilings had not yet been determined by DOTD when The West Side Journal spoke to them in March, as negotiations were ongoing. In early July, Mallet cautioned the estimate of $8 to $9 million for the grout work will not be finalized until work is complete.
The completion dates above are for phase one of the southbound Intracoastal Waterway bridge. Phase two will go to bid after completion of the southbound section. Phase two includes the new northbound bridge and removal of the old bridges.
