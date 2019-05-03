There will be alternating lane closures on the north and southbound lanes of the Intracoastal beginning Saturday, May 4 at 7 p.m. and ending Sunday, May 5 at 4 a.m., according to DOTD.
The lane closures are for pavement striping.
Permit load restrictions will be up to 12 feet wide; anything over, please contact the Permit office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.