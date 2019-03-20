The biggest hassle for motorists who frequent La. 1 and Interstate 10 also ranks as a major quandary for the head of the state’s transportation division.
Structural conditions of the Intracoastal Waterway, which links Interstate 10 and Louisiana’s longest state route, continue to worsen, Dr. Shawn Wilson, secretary of the state Department of Transportation and Development said.
The holdup for replacement of the 59-year-old overpass comes down to dollars and cents, he told the Press Club of Baton Rouge last week.
“The bridge needs to be changed, and it should have been changed a while ago,” he said.
A $140 million price tag to rebuild the bridge has held back those plans and continued miles-long traffic jams along La. 1 during peak hours.
The concerns about the aging overpass come when the backlog of projects has swelled to $14.3 billion, an increase from $13.1 billion in 2017.
“This means that in spite of spending billions on construction, we’re not able to keep up with the deterioration of our highway system,” Wilson said.
The state may have missed the best opportunity for a boost in road repairs, he said.
The House of Representatives during the 2017 legislative session refused to vote on a proposed 17-cent gas tax, which would have been the first increase levied since 1987. Wilson called the gas tax “the golden opportunity.”
Discussion of a gasoline tax during an election year is next to impossible, he said.
“We have other states that have done this, but we’re in a different position than they are,” Wilson said.
Alabama and Arkansas passed gasoline taxes last year, but both states did it at the start of an administration. Louisiana lawmakers will need to take a more comprehensive approach if or when they reintroduce a fuel tax proposal.
“There’s always going to be a discussion, but it’s going to have to be meaningful and have substance,” Wilson said.
