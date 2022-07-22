The Westside Journal welcomes new reporter Aimee Vince. She is lifelong resident of Brusly, Louisiana and a 2022 graduate from Southeastern Louisiana University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in creative writing.
Aimee says she can’t wait give our readers intel on what’s happening right here at home on the Westside. Writing has been a passion of hers ever since middle school and she loves to share her work with friends and family.
Please contact her via email at reporter@thewestsidejournal.com or at (225)343-2540 to get the word out about local events and breaking news.
