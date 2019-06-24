Jack's Place in Port Allen hosted the first Jack's Running Club on Thursday, June 20. Runners and walkers of all ages from around the parish gathered at 6 p.m. for a run down N. Jefferson Ave. and through Port Allen.
The Runner's Club is the result of dedicated planning by Gwen Mahon, Glen Daigle and the staff of Jack's Place.
