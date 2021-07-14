July 1 marked the second anniversary for an active Port Allen group. Every Thursday night at 6:10 p.m., locals line the sidewalks outside of Jack’s Place at 102 South Jefferson Avenue to participate in a 3.1-mile run/walk organized by Gwen Mahon, Glen Daigle and Jill Saia. Two courses, green and pink are used in rotation at whim and promote exercise and a sense of community in town.
The 5k starts at 6:15 p.m. after short announcements. The two courses through town are marked with green or pink arrows intermittently where turns take place. Both routes incorporate the neighborhood streets of downtown Port Allen and the levee’s paved path for a portion of the run. Most Thursday nights Capitol Seafood’s Food Truck parks outside of Jack’s Place to serve the group afterward.
Jack’s Running Club was the idea of Gwen Mahon. She has always lived in Port Allen and found the levee to be a beautiful place to walk. When Jack’s Place remodeled and became a non-smoking venue, she had the idea to start a club. Inspired by the weekly run held at Happy’s Bar in Downtown Baton Rouge, she wanted to bring a weekly community run to the West side.
Mahon is an avid walker and admittedly doesn’t run, so she included her longtime friend Glen Daigle, who is a runner and asked Jill Saia, who owns Jack’s if they would be interested in hosting such an event for Port Allen. All parties agreed to help, and Jack’s Running Club was born. Since 2019, the three have made the group a success.
The collaboration among the founding members has brought a community of people together as a result. “Glen is enthusiastic and got people to join,” Mahon said. No charge or membership fee is required. There is a core group who never misses a week. Mahon recalled a cold winter day where the temperature was only 32 degrees and still, about seven people showed. On the second anniversary of the group, over 50 people attended.
“You start something, and you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Mahon. The group has had people of all ages participate and is all-inclusive. Running club members gather inside and outside before and after the event. Mahon reflected on how many bonds have been made over the years, “It’s been such a great way to meet people and now they are my friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.