Jason Fowler, Jr., is a conservative Republican who is trying to make a difference for the people in District 18 as Representative.
In my opinion:
New Roads native Jason Lee Fowler, Jr. describes himself as a “middle-class working American” who wants to represent people like himself.
“If not now, then when? I asked myself.”
I feel that we need a conservative voice with fresh ideas who is not in the pockets of businesses and corporations.
When elected as your representative from District 18, I will push for the following:
- Increase the number of job fairs hosted in rural parishes and raising the minimum wage.
- Increased school grant programs to help with under-performing schools.
- Building a bridge between Addis and Brusly
- $6,000 raise for teachers
- Put education first
- Work broken Medicaid system with being the number 1 priority fraud and balancing their budget. Making sure everyone is covered.
- Cutting the sales tax in half because we are the highest in the nation.
- Mental healthcare for all.
- Work closely with economic development because Louisiana is 44th within the 50 states.
- Crack down on public official dishonesty in government.
- Support for more oil and drilling in District 18.
- More restoration and tourism through District 18 such as New Roads, Morganza, Livonia, Fordoche, Maringouin, Addis, Erwinville, and Port Allen, just to name a few.
- I am 100% for criminal justice reform as well as making Angola an LA state penal system.
- Erwinville Community with incorporation as town.
I would like to work with the citizens in District 18 as Representative candidate and make our District 18 great again!
I am a hard worker, work seven days a week, 11 hours a day that knows the meaning of hard work. So you know I will be working for you.
It’s not about Republican or Democrat, it’s not about black or white, it’s about a new face to bring about change and to deliver what is set out as the agenda to be a worker for the people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.