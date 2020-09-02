For Jason Hammack, “Together We Prosper,” is more than just a snappy campaign slogan - It is how Hammack intends to lead Port Allen into realizing the city’s potential.
Hammack, 45, believes that the key to a better Port Allen starts with more involvement from the community’s citizens and businesses in the city’s decision making. Increasing people’s participation in the decision-making process can increase their concern for the city’s problems, he said.
“Personally, I want people to call me on my phone, tell me they have an issue. Because hopefully I can fix it, or I can find the right people to fix it,” Hammack said.
Originally from Denham Springs, Hammack and his wife, Kristy Bruce Hammack, moved from East Baton Rouge to Port Allen in 2006, opening Court Street Café in 2008. Hammack said the community welcomed them with open arms. They made Port Allen home with their three children - Isabella, Devin, and Grayson.
Hammack said his business experience has equipped him with the skills needed to make Port Allen a better place.
On top of the local corner cafe, Hammack tries to stay as involved with the community as much as possible. He has served as a member of the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, the West Baton Rouge Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Board of Directors and the Port Allen Rotary Club for five years.
Hammack is proud of his long history of what he describes as “service above self,” citing his service in the Air Force as a Crew Chief aboard a KC-135 plane from 1993-1996. He considers that service to his country to be his greatest achievement, and the lessons in leadership he learned as most applicable to the job as mayor.
If elected, Hammack has several projects he hopes to support and implement. Among the first would be to address issues with water infrastructure affecting many citizens. He stressed the need for new wastewater treatment facilities and hopes to save money for both the city and parish by negotiating a consolidation of facilities.
Some problems lie below the surface, but not all of them. Port Allen’s primary issue comes from the current city government’s apathy, Hammack said.
“There is an underlying feeling from a lot of people from all parts of our community that our city officials aren’t listening to them,” he said. “You can listen and have disagreements, but the conversation isn’t even being had.”
Hammack also hopes to get the city operating in a timelier manner to prevent unnecessary spending.
“Almost two years ago I spoke out at City Council about the sewer water and gas infrastructure issues,” Hammack said, “I said, ‘if we continue on the path we’re on, the state auditors are going to start noticing these things and giving marks against us’… if that happens enough times, our credit rating as a city is going to fall.”
Increased interest rates on bonds due to low credit are a potential point of unnecessary spending in Hammack’s eyes. He worries the low credit rating could scare off potential new businesses.
Improvements to water infrastructure are just one opportunity on Hammack’s list of potential improvements to the city. Other items he plans to tick off the list if elected include improvements to roads and city parks. He envisions easier access for commercial vehicles on LA-1 and improving the city’s parks by connecting them with notable parts of town through a network of foot trails to make the city feel more unified.
“Port Allen has a lot of potential, but she’s gotta have the right people promoting her and the right people working for her to realize her fullest potential. Am I that right person? That remains to be seen, but what’s been being done obviously isn’t working.”
