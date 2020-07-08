Back when I was in 8th grade, living in Mexico City, my friend, Paty, and I decided to skip school for a day.
I was a good girl - an above-average student who never failed a course. A church girl who got along with everyone and always played nice … but “playing hooky” would be a grand adventure.
We left our homes dressed in our school uniforms and met outside of the school. We boarded a bus and headed to Chapultepec, the traditional hang out spot where kids who skipped school would often go.
Nestled in the heart of Mexico City, Chapultepec hosts a forest, parks, a zoo, a museum and more – plenty of fun things to do while not in class.
We went to the zoo and then spent some time walking around the park. When we came upon the lake, we got in line to rent a canoe. While in line, we made friends with a group of girls from the southern part of Mexico City who were, strangely enough, also skipping school that day. They told us they could fit two more people into the two canoes they were renting and asked if we wanted to join them, so we jumped in!
As we canoed around the lake with our new friends, a group of boys our age, who were also canoeing, started talking to us. Our banter was innocent and friendly, and the boys asked if we wanted to switch boats – some of us go into their canoe, and some of them come into ours.
The idea was that the two groups – the guys and the girls – would hang out together for the rest of the day.
I didn’t like that idea. They were friendly, but I didn’t know them.
So I, along with a few girls remained in our canoe while the other canoe contained the girls who wanted to mingle. Paty was one of them.
As the boys and girls started crossing into each others’ canoes, a couple of the guys stood up and began rocking the boat.
I watched from a safe distance as the canoe tipped over and everyone fell into the lake, including Paty.
The lake was disgusting and had a terrible odor and a thick layer of green algae.
We went to rescue them, but the looks on the girls’ faces were filled with devastation.
I couldn’t stop laughing!
We eventually found some sprinklers around the park where the girls were able to spray themselves clean and remove some of the stench. Luckily, Paty had brought an extra shirt that she changed into.
We were very hungry, so as we walked around the park a little more and stopped at a street vendor selling “elote cocido,” a delicious Mexican street corn. It was the perfect snack to end our incredibly memorable day as we headed home.
And we didn’t get caught!
Unfortunately, Paty had a bad allergic reaction on her skin from the disgusting lake water she had fallen in, so she was unable to leave her house for several days; but the memory of the day we skipped school will forever be forged into our memories.
Elote cocido
This one is really easy to make, but the flavors are the base of many Mexican foods, and there’s many different variations. So try it, and be creative!
INGREDIENTS:
Corn on the cob
Water
Salt
Pepper
Butter
Mayonnaise
Queso Fresco cheese
Chili Powder (if possible “Tajin”)
Lime
Skewers to stick through the corn
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Shuck, clean and boil corn for about 15 minutes, or until corn is tender.
In separate shallow bowl or cookie sheet, place finely shredded cheese.
2. Remove corn from water and insert skewer into the cob. Holding the skewer, spread butter on the corn then coat corn with a thin layer of mayonnaise.
3. Roll corn in cheese to fully coat.
4. Season with salt, pepper and chili powder.
5. Squirt fresh lime onto the elote cocido and enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.