Pull up to the window. Walk up to the truck. Or visit the restaurant and sit awhile. No matter how you want it, Creole-oriented Cou-Yon’s has that laid-back, people-to-people style that is a staple of the Port Allen business. And their ribs and spuds aren’t bad either.
And while at first the COVID closure hurt the business a bit, co-founder and -owner Paul Mladenka has seen such a brisk business growth lately he hasn’t stopped all day. Right now he’s in the Port Allen kitchen, located at the business’ only restaurant. A woman with short hair throws an order slip on the counter and yells to the cook “I’ve asked for those green beans three times now.” Employees jockey for position continuously moving like a ballet as they each fulfill duties as cooks, order takers, waitresses and more.
Right in the thick of it, Mladenka handles a fryer, dumps out some steaming fried shrimp and proceeds to decorate a gigantic potato that already is stacked high with “stuffed” ingredients. Not only is the restaurant and it’ pick-up, seating and drive-through business as hot as that steamy potato, so is the company’s catering and food truck divisions. In fact, Cou-Yon’s, BBQ and Catering also owned and founded by brother Michael Mladenka, added another food van to the fleet of one it began in January. Now with two trucks serving Baton Rouge, 10 BBQ joints in the state, catering and more, the place is hopping.
“Cou-Yon's BBQ recently opened a new permanent food truck location in Baton Rouge. This has been a huge saving grace for us as our business drastically changed over the last year. The lack of large volume catering gave our team of over 70 employees an opportunity to focus on the food trucks and their operations. The permanent food truck locations have been a low risk way for us to expand our brand, and the response so far has been very promising,” Mladenka said.
At the Port Allen restaurant, this is evident. Cars are lined up to pick up orders. Drivers search for parking places. And the front door continues churning out satisfied customers.
“Our business (every aspect and division as a whole) has expanded by 2,000 percent,” Mladenka. “It’s amazing. This restaurant and takeout has always been thriving in Port Allen. Our catering was hurt bad, though. Even so, we ended up experiencing a 10 to 15 percent growth even with COVID. Even with our dining room here closed six months.”
“Lousiana’s Best BBQ Dive” features ribs, fried fish, chicken, shrimp, stuffed crab and all sorts of gigantic stuffed baked potatoes – all with a hint of Creole. After all, Cou-Yon’s is an affectionate Cajun term for “crazy.”
Things quickly progressed even after shutting the local dining room down for six months. “The changes were a challenge for our staff and for me personally because it took out the favorite thing we do – interact with the customers and make relationships,” Mladenka said.
Food trucks serving up Cou-Yon’s great food are located at Perkins at Acadian and at Burbank and Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge. And if you can’t call to pick up the grub or visit a truck or restaurant, talk your employer into catering an event with Cou-yon’s.
Mladenka started a love for food and cooking while working from home catching perch and fying them in the back yard. His first job was at age 12 at the Superior Grill in Shreveport, Monjuni’s in Baton Rouge and then to his own firm. Doing bus boy work, washing dishes – he did what it took and was even barbacking and on the catering team working his way up, with his brother, to open his own place.
He’s gotten creative with the 2,600-square-foot local space and its 50 employees. And it’s paid off. In the last year, the barbecue site in Port Allen was mentioned in the Top 50 BBQ Joints in America, in the top 10 for BBQ Joints in the state and listed as a “must eat restaurant” in “Sports Illustrated.”
Future plans include a prep and catering facility to be created behind the restaurant to up the output, making the area restaurant able to handle as many as 1,000 plates per hour as opposed to 350. It would include equipment and a new smoker, too.
On another visit to the area restaurant, who is that masked man greeting drivers and helping deliver orders to cars? It’s Mladenka. It seems like he’s everywhere. He is joined by a fellow service employee, Chequetta “Miss Q” Thornton. “First, the food is great. I was a fan before I worked here. The plates of food are so big people’s eyes get big, and I tell them I have a wheelbarrow in the back to get them to their car.
“These are the nicest people to work for. It’s a great company, but first it’s great food. I’m not ever tired of eating this food. I still nibble a little”
“We’re excited our business is growing,” Mladenka said. “A lot of people said we wouldn’t make it here and not to open a restaurant here. But look at us now. It’s a lot of fun to watch the growth and give back to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.