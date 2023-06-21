A task force to address reform in pursuit protocol will likely hold its first meeting in August, according to state Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter, who sponsored a bill to form the committee.
The task force – created through Senate Concurrent Resolution 8 – will address high-speed chases that involve law enforcement.
Kleinpeter, R-Port Allen, filed the resolution in response to the Dec. 31 crash on La. 1 in Brusly when Addis Police Officer David Cauthron drove outside his jurisdiction as he pursued suspect Tyquel Zanders, who was driving a vehicle he allegedly stole from his parents in Baton Rouge. Cauthron – who has since resigned – was driving more than 90 mph when he ran a red light and hit a vehicle. The accident claimed the lives of Brusly High School students Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16.
“It was just a blatant disregard for safety … the law enforcement officer broke policy,” he said. “I knew those all of those kids and I coached those girls in softball … It was a tragic situation and I hope we can change the future.”
Among other issues, the committee will discuss whether they should pursue stiffer penalties for those violations, or possibly imposing more suspensions for those who violate the protocol.
“I have so many things written down that I want to bring to the table with everybody,” Kleinpeter said. “I’ll tell them you are the people this is going to effect, and what do we need to do to come to common ground to make sure we’re doing the right thing.”
