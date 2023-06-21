West Baton Rouge is on track to get much-needed help for its fire departments thanks to first-year state Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter.
The former West Baton Rouge Parish Councilman, who recently completed his first session, secured $1.5 million for fire trucks for the parish.
The 2023 session marked the first for Kleinpeter, R-Port Allen, who won the seat in a special election last November after predecessor Rick Ward resigned to accept work in the private sector.
“I had a little taste of it on the special session, which lasted only a week, but I was kind of thrown to the wolves,” Kleinpeter said. “I had to go off what Rick had been working on – you don’t want to take money from Priority 5 or Priority 2 and strip it out, and I respected what his wishes were for the next year or two.”
Kleinpeter said he felt good about how he fared despite the baptism by fire he endured at the State Capitol.
“I learned a lot, and I’m really excited about next year just because I learned about how the money works and how the bills work,” he said. “After the SCR 3 and the money bills got passed, I still had one bill to get passed with five minutes left – that was stressful, but I’m pleased, and I had to go off on my Republican leadership for it.”
Kleinpeter said he and fellow Republicans had many questions regarding the budget and raising the spending cap.
Much of the reluctance on the spending cap issue stemmed from concerns about recurring money.
“We were willing to invest in the teachers on recurring money to give them raises,” he said. “I was willing to give them a portion, and we came up with that – other than the teacher pay issue, I feel pretty good.”
The senator said the state will eventually need to invest funds in the roads, many of which are in bad shape.
The strong savings account on the Rainy Day Fund will be capped out, bringing tax relief once it reaches $2 billion.
“We paid down debt and invested money, and some people wanted to save it for the next governor,” he said. “You can look at it two different ways.”
Kleinpeter said he understands both sides.
He believes in saving revenue but also that lawmakers must keep their promises to their constituents.
“We can have this vision of two, four or six years,” Kleinpeter said. “But it’s our constituents who put us in office.”
Kleinpeter said he felt good about how he fared in spite of the baptism by fire he endured at the State Capitol.
“I learned a lot and I’m really excited about next year just because I learned about how the money works and how the bills work,” he said. “After the SCR 3 and the money bills got passed, I still had one bill to get passed with five minutes left – that was stressful, but I’m pleased, and I had to go off on my Republican leadership for it.”
Kleinpeter said he and fellow Republicans had a lot of questions in terms of the budget and raising the spending cap.
Much of the reluctances on the spending cap issue stemmed from concerns about recurring money.
“We were willing to invest in the teachers on recurring money to give them raises,” he said. “I was willing to give them a portion, and we came up with that – other than the teacher pay issue, I feel pretty good.”
The state will eventually need to invest funds in the roads, many of which are in bad shape, the senator said.
The strong savings account on the Rainy Day Fund will be capped out, which will bring tax relief once it reaches $2 billion.
“We paid down debt and invested money, and some people wanted to save it for the next governor,” he said. “You can look at it two different ways.”
Kleinpeter said he understands both sides.
He believes in saving revenue, but he also believes lawmakers need to keep their promises to the constituents.
“We can have this vision of two, four or six years,” Kleinpeter said. “But it’s our constituents who put us in office.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.