Port Allen residents won't let a pandemic get in the way of coming together for one of the city's most beloved traditions - the annual Krewe of the Good Friends of the Oaks Mardi Gras parade. Port Allen High School Head Baseball Coach Brian Bass, Kaci Landry Bergeron and Councilwoman Clerice Lacy are spearheading the first annual Krewe of Community Mardi Gras 5K through Port Allen on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.
"We're not recreating or trying to throw a parade that will take the place of it, but more or less extending what the Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks has done for so long," Bass said. "I think this is a great opportunity, with all of the separation going on in our nation, to... spend this time to celebrate - and that's what we want to do."
The Krewe of Community is a collaborative effort seeking community togetherness, Bass told the Port Allen City Council last week. Members of Jack's Running and United Riderz, two local groups with a shared passion for coming together for exercise in the community, will participate in the event. Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks said officers will participate in the event and look forward to taking the opportunity to get to know residents.
"This will not take the place of Mardi Gras as we are accustomed to, but it will keep the spirit alive as we walk, run or ride in our Mardi Gras attire," Lacy said.
Bass emphasized the importance of the 5K route crossing over LA Hwy. 1 and going through neighborhoods on "both sides of the tracks."
"It's long overdue," Lacy said. "To bring some unity in our community, in whatever way it came through. I see a lot of heart and commitment into it to make it happen."
Organizers are encouraging residents along the route to decorate their homes and vehicles in the spirit of Yardi Gras, which has taken over in New Orleans with "float homes."
The route will begin at the Port Allen Community Center on Jefferson Ave. and end at the West Baton Rouge Museum. Participants are encouraged to visit the Queen Zulu: Rose Roche of Port Allen exhibit to continue in the Mardi Gras festivities following the 5K.
"We are not replacing in any way, just pay homage to that great tradition that it was and add to the fact that our city is one of the best around, and we want to hang out together," Bass said.
For more information and to RSVP, visit the Krewe of Community's Facebook event page here.
