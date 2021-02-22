Dozens of Port Allen residents walked, biked or ran around the city on Saturday, Feb. 20 as part of the Krewe of Community 5K.
Starting at Jack's Place on Court Street, the Krewe walked past the Port Allen Community Center across LA-1 to William and Lee Park, ending back at Jack's Place for a block party. Local businesses rallied around the event - the Best Little Poboy House, Port Allen Bakery and Hubben's provided king cakes and Landry's 190 connection donated jambalaya.
Chief Corey Hicks and officers with the Port Allen Police Department attended and assisted participants in safely crossing LA-1.
The Krewe of Community began earlier this year as a way to promote unity in Port Allen and commemorate the annual Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks parade, which did not roll for the first time in more than three decades this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Councilwoman Clerice Lacy, an integral organizer of the event, said the goal of the 5K was to encourage residents to see all parts of their community. LA-1 has served as a boundary within the Port Allen community for too long, she said.
“I hope that this opens some hearts and minds,” said Jill Saia, who owns Jack's Place with her husband Jerry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.