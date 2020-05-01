The Louisiana Air National Guard’s 159th Fighter Wing is set to join the Air Force Reserve’s 2nd Bomb Wing in a flyover of New Orleans and Baton Rouge area hospitals to honor healthcare workers who have been working the frontlines of the COVID-19 response, May 1.
The 159th is scheduled to send two F-15C fighter jets to escort two B-52 bombers from the 2nd Bomb Wing. The flyovers should last between 10 and 20 minutes in each city. They are scheduled to fly over the New Orleans area at approximately 9:30 a.m. and the Baton Rouge area at approximately noon.
Residents should continue to maintain social distance guidelines and not travel to see the flyover. The aircraft will be flying low and slow, so the four-plane formation will be able to be seen from the comfort of home. There will be a few seconds of jet noise as the flyover passes overhead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.