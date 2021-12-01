Maj. Gen. D. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, speaks at a dedication ceremony for a memorial greenspace to honor the Native Americans, soldiers, civilians and enslaved people who lived, served and died at Jackson Barracks, New Orleans, Nov. 19, 2021. The greenspace is the result of a 2009 agreement among various state and federal agencies to include various Native American tribes, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, the Louisiana State Historic Preservation Office, the State of Louisiana, the Division of Administration, Facility Planning and Control, and the Louisiana Military Department.