The 2019 Louisiana Gubernatorial Election is over, but what are the lessons we can learn by taking a look back?
That’s what LPB will explore during the next taping of Louisiana Public Square. The program entitled “Election Reflection” will air statewide on LPB and on WLAE in New Orleans, Wednesday, December 18 at 7 p.m..
Representatives from each of the three major gubernatorial campaigns will join LPB along with the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication Wednesday, November 20 from 9 p.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the taping of the show.
Admission is free and open to the public, but space is limited. You can reserve your seat at https://bit.ly/2KvJB4q.
Strategists from the Edwards, Rispone, and Abraham campaigns will discuss their planning and the decisions made as they each fought to ensure their candidate’s victory.
LPB will also take a look at the future of the Louisiana Legislature which saw significant turnover during the 2019 election cycle.
Louisiana Public Square is LPB’s monthly public affairs program with a goal to encourage civic engagement and civil discourse – the very foundations of a strong democracy.
For more information about Louisiana Public Square, contact Colleen Spillane, Public Information Officer with LPB at cspillane@lpb.org or at (225) 767-4453.
About Louisiana Public Broadcasting
Since 1975, Louisiana Public Broadcasting has been the public television network for the state of Louisiana with stations in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe and Shreveport. LPB is also affiliated with WLAE-TV in New Orleans.
In addition to its award-winning documentaries about the history and people of Louisiana,
LPB is dedicated to helping children throughout the state develop their literacy, math and science skills through its numerous educational outreach programs.
