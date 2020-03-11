The work of the Louisiana 2020 Regular Legislative Session is in full swing as of Monday, Mar. 9.
This is a “general” session, which means that specific revenue raising and tax measures cannot be considered. These issues can only be considered in odd numbered years.
However, this session, legislators may consider a wide range of other issues.
Legislators have pre-filed over 1,100 measures for consideration – 416 Senate Bills and 704 House Bills. Not only are there several measures to consider, but there are several new legislators to consider them.
The House has 45 new members, including two former senators and the Senate welcomes 20 new members, including 10 former representatives.
The measures are wide ranging and address a variety of important topics – from insurance reforms and transportation funding to maternal welfare and public safety.
Senate President Page Cortez is confident that members of the legislature will be able to work together to bring meaningful change to the citizens of Louisiana.
“In light of Governor Edwards’ comments during the joint address, I am more optimistic than ever that we will be able to work with the administration and the House of Representatives to bring about a safer, stronger Louisiana for generations to come,” said President Cortez.
The Regular Session is set to end on June 1.
Citizens can follow the work of the legislature on the internet at www.senate.la.gov or www.legis.la.gov where they can read, track, and print bills, review committee schedules and agendas, and watch legislative proceedings live or through the legislature's video archives.
