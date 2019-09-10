Louisiana State Troopers Monday morning arrested a Slidell man who was found to be in possession of almost four kilograms of heroin, according to Trooper Taylor Scrantz, public information officer for Troop A.
Troopers pulled over an eastbound 2017 Ford Fiesta for a traffic violation on I-10 near Port Allen in West Baton Rouge Parish around 10:50 a.m.
“The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Jerry Mosley of Slidell,” Scrantz said. “During the course of the traffic stop, troopers became suspicious of criminal activity.”
While troopers were speaking with Mosley, he attempted to flee the scene on foot, according to the Troop A spokesperson.
“Shortly thereafter, troopers apprehended Mosley and took him into custody,” Taylor said. “After taking Mosley into custody, troopers discovered nearly four kilograms of heroin in his vehicle.”
The heroin was packaged in plastic vacuum packages and stamped with the word “Bugatti.” Police are uncertain as to why.
Mosley was arrested and booked in the WBR Parish Jail for possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, resisting an officer and several various traffic charges.
