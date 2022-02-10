Shortly after 10:00 a.m. on February 5, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A were conducting a speed enforcement detail on Interstate 10 near the Bluff Road overpass in Ascension Parish. During the course of the detail, a Trooper seated inside his fully marked police vehicle, was hit by another vehicle.
The crash occurred as the Trooper’s vehicle was positioned on the left eastbound shoulder of Interstate 10. The Trooper was seated inside his vehicle conducting radar. At the same time, a 2017 Honda Accord driven by 28- year-old Dyresha Moshanay Wallace of Baton Rouge was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10. For reasons still under investigation, the Honda traveled onto the shoulder and struck the passenger side of the Trooper’s vehicle.
The Trooper sustained minor injuries and was transported to Baton Rouge General Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance.
Wallace was cited for Careless Operation. Wallace and the 16-month-old passenger were properly restrained and were not injured during the crash.
Troopers urge citizens to remember that Louisiana’s “Move Over” law keeps EVERYONE safe. The “Move Over” requirement applies not only to first responders such as law enforcement, ambulance, and fire/rescue crews, but also to highway workers, tow and recovery truck operators, and any vehicle utilizing hazard/warning lights. Please MOVE OVER to keep them safe. If you find yourself passing a police officer, first responder, or any other vehicle stopped on the shoulder, please slow down, move over, and pay attention to your surroundings. Aside from being the law, it is the right thing to do.
Motorists can report any hazardous situation or impaired driver to the nearest Troop by dialing *LSP (*577) from a cellular phone, or 911 to your local law enforcement agency.
Contact Information:
TFC Taylor J. Scrantz Louisiana State Police Public Affairs Section Office: (225) 754-8524 taylorscrantz@la.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.