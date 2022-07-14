Jeremy LaCombe has announced his candidacy for State Senate District 17.
The district is currently occupied by Senator Rick Ward who recently announced his resignation. The special election to fill the vacancy is expected to be called for November.
LaCombe is the current State Representative for House District 18.
He said in his campaign announcement that he has brought a common-sense approach to the legislature.
In addition to supporting education, LaCombe, a Democrat, co-authored legislation that secured Louisiana’s largest infrastructure investment in thirty years, without raising new taxes on our citizens.
“This investment will improve roads, bridges, ports, and water and sewer systems across the state, as well as finance mega projects such as the Hwy 415/LA 1 Connector Project and the source funding for the New Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge,’ he said.
LaCombe credits those accomplishments to putting aside partisan politics and working together in bipartisan coalitions that move Louisiana forward.
LaCombe helped secure more than $300 million for a new Mississippi River Bridge.
“It will include funding to upgrade La. 1 and La. 30, which will finally help the project move forward, reduce traffic and provide a needed boost to the local economy - without raising taxes,” he said.
“It’s been an honor to serve the people of District 18 in the House of Representatives,” LaCombe said. “I’d like to continue that service in the Senate so we can build on our successes and do even more to invest in our children, improve our infrastructure and build an economy that gives everyone the opportunity to succeed.”
This year, LaCombe was a leading voice in the legislature’s push for record investments in education by investing in early childhood education, working to raise teacher and support staff pay and increase funding for our higher education throughout Louisiana.
LaCombe is a member of Delta Waterfowl & CCA, founder of the Janell LaCombe Cancer Fund, a member of St. Mary of False River Catholic Church and of the Knights of Columbus No. 8878.
He is married to Dr. Jessica Jarreau LaCombe. They are the parents of three children.
LaCombe is a graduate of Livonia High School, Northwestern State University and LSU Law School. He is a native of Fordoche and a resident of New Roads.
