The balanced budget lawmakers approved June 30 for the current fiscal year will likely pave the way for a return to the State Capitol, state Rep. Jeremy Lacombe said.
The economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with fallout in the oil industry, could leave the state in the hole by as much as $300 million by October.
Lawmakers put aside $105 million from last year’s cash surplus that would have likely gone to capital outlay projects. The legislature will likely use that money to partially fill the anticipated budget hole.
“If not for the coronavirus, we would’ve spent that surplus money for other projects,” said Lacombe, D-Fordoche.
Deep losses are also anticipated from the shutdown of the gambling casinos during the pandemic, as well as the hefty shortfall on the oil and gas severance taxes.
The fiscal nosedives across the board will likely force painful decisions on lawmakers.
“I don’t want to be an alarmist, but I’m definitely afraid of what the budget will look like going forward,” Lacombe said. “How much it will be is anybody’s guess, but we’re going to have to address it by the end of this year.”
He believes the state could have faced a smaller deficit if not for tax cuts for business and industry that gained approval from Republican lawmakers.
“It’s going to be hard to keep a fiscal constraint on things when they just want to give away revenue,” Lacombe said. “We (Democrats) did not have the numbers to stop it, but we can’t just keep giving away the farm.”
The shortfall comes at bad timing for education and, in particular, healthcare.
Universities will see a loss in revenue based on the reduced numbers due to the pandemic, while healthcare remains a major issue because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It’s not going to be kind for us if we have to make healthcare cuts during a pandemic,” Lacombe said. “We may be okay for now, but we’re going to have to have some serious conversations about how we do things toward revenue coming in and going out, what we collect and what we don’t collect.”
He considers tort reform one of the brighter moments during the legislature, largely because of compromises from both of the floor on what has been one of the most divisive issues lawmakers faced over the last several years.
Lawmakers found middle ground on tort reform, which will change the evidence and procedure laws as an effort to reduce injury court cases and possibly lower auto insurance premiums.
“It was actually one of the sterling moments of the session ally after two years of squabbling back and forth and this being the only issue dominating the headlines, a compromise was reached and all parties came to the table and agreed to a little bit and all parties agreed to the compromise,” Lacombe said.
The bill, signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, marks only the second time in state history that lawmakers agreed on a tort reform bill. The only other tort reform passed in 1990 under Gov. Mike Foster.
It does not necessarily mean auto premiums will drop, Lacombe said.
“When they did it under Gov. Foster, all they said was that rates would go down, but none of that materialized.”
Lacombe said he has deep reservations about the bill because of the lack of a guarantee on a rate reduction, as well as the larger caseloads it will create in district courts.
“We all have a big stack and courts have a lot of juveniles, evictions, so you can’t just jam up the system because some entities feel like they want to do thing for their own self-serving benefits,” Lacombe said. “We know judges have to go to work … criminals will continue committing burglaries we will still have child abuse cases, but you still to have a functioning court system.”
