Jeremy Lacombe, a New Roads attorney and businessman, won the election for the House of Representatives representing District 18 on Saturday, March 30. Lacombe will fill the vacated seat of former Rep. Major Thibaut, who Pointe Coupee elected as Parish President.
The attorney collected 69 percent of the almost 6,500 votes in the district, according to the Secretary of State’s unofficial results. His opponent Tammi Fabre earned 31 percent of the total votes.
Lacombe will jump right in as state representative when the legislative session begins next week. He has set his focus on two bills, which mirror his platform on infrastructure and education.
He will fully support the bill which aims to provide funding for the 415 Connector Project, authored by Rep. Tanner Magee and Sen. Rick Ward, III, he said. He called the bill “priority number one.” He will also back Gov. John Bel Edward’s proposal for teacher pay raises, on which he campaigned heavily.
Overall, Lacombe won by a landslide, but in West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes, the candidates came within close margins of one another. Fabre won West Feliciana parish, earning just four more votes than Lacombe and claiming 52 percent of the 114 votes in the parish. In West Baton Rouge, where voter turnout was the lowest at just under 14 percent, Lacombe claimed the majority by a 44-vote margin.
Lacombe was the clear pick for Iberville and Pointe Coupee parishes. He earned 89 percent of the votes in Iberville, where 306 residents cast their vote. Pointe Coupee, which the district encompasses, had the highest voter turnout at over 31 percent with nearly 5,000 residents hitting the polls Saturday.Lacombe claimed 72 percent of the candidates’ home parish, coming out as a clear favorite.
The lead in Pointe Coupee, Iberville, and West Baton Rouge parishes proved enough for him to more than double the number of votes earned by Fabre in the district.
