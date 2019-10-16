Less than eight months after he won an interim seat as District 18 state representative, voters elected Jeremy LaCombe to a full term Saturday.
LaCombe, D-Fordoche won with 9,721 votes (63 percent) against Morganza Republican Brandon Bergeron, who tallied 5,826 (37 percent) according to the returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.
The margin in West Baton Rouge was the tightest among the four parishes that comprise District 18, which serves approximately 26,000 residents.
LaCombe garnered 2,592 votes (53 percent) against 2,370 for Bergeron, a former Pointe Coupee Parish School Board member. By comparison, LaCombe won 67 percent of the West Feliciana, 66 percent in Pointe Coupee and 82 percent from the two Iberville Parish precincts.
“I’m deeply humbled,” LaCombe said. “We had been working hard with the special election in February and runoff in March, so I’m deeply touched and humbled by the support from District 18.”
LaCombe won a special election in March to fill the House seat vacancy after the resignation of New Roads Democrat Major Thibaut, who served 11 years at the State Capitol. He vacated the post after he won race in November to become the first Pointe Coupee Parish president, which followed parish’s governmental transition from a police jury system to Home Rule Charter.
Along with West Baton Rouge, District 18 covers all of Pointe Coupee, a segment of West Feliciana northward to the Mississippi state line and two parishes in the northernmost portion of Iberville.
Both candidates promised in their campaign to continue support for K-12 public education, along with improvements to infrastructure throughout the district.
LaCombe, 41, worked closely with District 17 state Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, to push legislation that paved the way for a $125 million connector route from I-10 at La. 415 to La. 1 near La. 988. The bill was part of a $700 million infrastructure package for road improvement projects across the state.
Bergeron, 41, ran on a platform as “the one true conservative” in the race. He promised voters he would not raise taxes and would push for an expansion vocational-technical education in public schools.
