In the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter is asking that all corporate and individual disaster relief assistance being offered to the City of Lake Charles City Hall be directed to the United Way of Southwest Louisiana.
The United Way will coordinate relief efforts, including donations and volunteers, so that the city may focus on damage assessments and restoring basic services.
“I’m so touched by the outpouring of support and offers of help,” said Hunter. “Anything that can be done to support our local United Way will be huge.”
United Way of Southwest Louisiana has established a Hurricane Laura Response Fund by texting: LAURA to 40403.
For more information on donations and volunteering, visit their website at unitedwayswla.org or call (888) 433-1088 or (337) 433-1088.
“I have spoken to mayors in the area and the devastation is unimaginable,” said LMA Executive Director John Gallagher. “It may be weeks before power and water are restored. Please help by giving to United Way of Southwest Louisiana and other relief coordinating agencies throughout the affected areas in the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.