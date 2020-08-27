(BRProud.com) - In West Baton Rouge Parish, dozens of Lake Charles residents have found refuge.
It’s a site far too many Louisianans are used to. Clothes, food and water, and anything else that can fit is all packed into this cart. The Doyle family lives right outside of Lake Charles and had to evacuate because of Hurricane Laura.
“We are scared and nervous,” Gwen Delosey said.
After driving for hours they found refuge at a hotel in West Baton Rouge Parish, finally finding somewhere to sleep for the next few days. They weren’t the only ones, the quality in and suites and neighboring hotels are filled with evacuees. Busses dropping off people by the dozen Wednesday ahead of the storm.
“We don’t know if we’re going to go back to our homes,” Anthony Tillman said.
Officials are expecting Hurricane Laura to be deadly, many calling its impacts ‘unsurvivable.’ When it’s all said and done, the Tillmans are just hoping their home is still standing.
“It’s going to be bad, it’s going to be bad, the whole thing it’s going to be bad,” Tillman said.
They packed in a hurry, grabbing whatever they could in a short amount of time.
“I’m making sure I got deodorant, you know, everything I need: toothpaste, toothbrush, all that,” Keana Weston said.
Both family says they’re praying for a miracle but whatever happens they’re happy they have each other to lean on.
