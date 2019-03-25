UPDATE: Beginning Tuesday, March 26 until Sunday March 31, North Line Road under the Intracoastal Bridge will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., DOTD announced Monday. The closure is necessary to perform an emergency repair on the recently damaged girder on the LA 1 Southbound Bridge.
Continued repairs to the Intracoastal mean continued lane closures. Monday morning, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced the new lane configuration on the La. 1 southbound Intracoastal Waterway Bridge would extend through Monday night.
After 6 p.m. Monday, the left southbound lane will be closed from the bottom of the bridge to the midway point where traffic will switch back to the left lane. The new lane configuration began Monday at midnight.
The contractor working on the joint repairs finished in the closed right-hand lane and will now be working on the upslope of the left lane in the southbound direction, requiring the lane closure.
Preparation for the emergency repairs to the girder damaged last Tuesday by a driver is still underway. The contractor for the heat straightening fo the steel, International Straightening, Inc., is scheduled to begin repairs this week, according to DOTD.
Last week, DOTD secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D., authorized $450,000 in emergency expenditures for repairs to a girder damaged when a dump truck struck it Tuesday afternoon.
DOTD estimates contractors will complete repairs on the southbound approach by Friday.
