The middle and right lane of the I-10 westbound Mississippi River Bridge will close from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The closure will begin at I-110 southbound at the I-10 westbound entrance ramp (Exit 1J) to the Mississippi River Bridge. The westbound entrance ramp at St. Ferdinand Street will also be closed. This closure is necessary while crews conduct bridge deck repair operations.
The closure will allow vehicles 11-feet wide or smaller to pass through the construction zone. The left lane will remain open to traffic.
