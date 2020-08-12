Guard rail repairs will close one lane of LA 415 at Plantation Avenue and another lane on U.S 190 beginning Sunday. Aug. 16 through Thursday, Aug. 20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
The outside lane Eastbound of US 190 will be closed from LA 1145 (Calumet Rd.) to 1,500 feet east of the US 190 overpass at LA 415.
Detour signs will be posted for the closure on LA 415 at Plantation Avenue. The turn onto Plantation Avenue will be open.
Permit load restrictions will be up to 10 feet wide: anything over, please contact the DOTD permit office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.