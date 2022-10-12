The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that LA 1 Southbound will have intermittent rolling closures beginning on Oct. 5 through Oct. 16. The rolling closures will take place from Avenue G to Sun Plus Parkway on LA 1 Southbound and the I-10 Westbound merge lane to LA 1 Southbound, beginning 8 a.m. thru 4 p.m. daily.
Motorists are also advised that US 190 Eastbound will have intermittent outside shoulder closures, beginning Oct. 4 and will continue thru Oct. 31. The shoulder closures will be approximately 0.6 Miles East of LA 983. The shoulder closures are needed to make necessary repairs to utilities.
DOTD appreciates readers’ patience, and reminds them to please drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. For more information regarding these closures, please contact: Ryan George, Utility Lines Construction Services at 318-501-9155.
