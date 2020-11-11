The right lane of LA 415 Northbound will be closed from Lafiton Ln. to Plantation Ave. on Thursday, Nov. 12, according to DOTD.
This lane will be closed from 6:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. to remove existing and install new pavement markings.
Beginning Tuesday, Nov.17, there will be alternating lane closures on I-10, between the junction with LA 415 and the Iberville and St. Martin Parish Line, continuing through February of 2021.
The closure hours are as follows:
7 PM until 7 AM on Tuesday through Friday
8 PM Friday until 9 AM Saturday;
8 PM Saturday until 9 AM Sunday;
8 PM Sunday until 7 AM Monday.
These closures are needed to replace the existing raised pavement markers.
