Lane closures on I-10 began Tuesday, Nov. 17 for crews to replace the raised pavement markers.
There will be alternating lane closures on I-10 between the junction with LA 415 and the Iberville and St. Martin Parish Line. The lane closures will continue through February of 2021.
The closure hours are as follows:
7 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Tuesday through Friday
8 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday;
8 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday;
8 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.
