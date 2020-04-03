There will be alternating lane closures northbound and southbound on LA 415, and also alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound on US 190 will be in effect two and a half miles in both directions from LA 415, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., to remain in effect through April 30. This closure is needed for patching operations.
Permit load restrictions will be up to 12 feet wide. Anything over, please contact the permit office.
