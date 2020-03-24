Alternating lane closures on LA 415 and US 190 from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. will continue through Thursday, March 31. The closure is needed for patching operations, according to DOTD.
Beginning Thursday, March 26, there will be alternating ramp closures from LA 415 to US 190 and vice versa, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., which remain in effect through Monday, March 30. This closure is needed for the milling and overlay of the ramps.
There will be Permit load restrictions will be up to 12 feet wide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.