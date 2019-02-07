There will be alternating lane closures on the Northbound Intracoastal Bridge, beginning Friday, Feb. 8 between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. The nightly closures are expected to be through Friday, Feb. 15.
These closures are needed for replacement of the bridge joints.
Permit load restrictions will be up to 12 feet wide. DOTD reminded drivers to please drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
For more information visit DOTD.
