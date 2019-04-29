US 190, the Old Mississippi River Bridge, will have a right lane closure in the Westbound direction May 1 through May 3 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to DOTD.
The Eastbound right lane will close May 6 through May 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This closure is to allow crews to perform bridge inspections.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
For additional information, please contact Steve Bond at (225) 231-4327.
