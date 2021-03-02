Inside lanes both northbound and southbound on the Intracoastal Canal will be closed across the length of the bridge on Thursday, March 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. while DOTD Inspectors conduct a routine bridge inspection.
The inside southbound lane will also be closed on Wednesday, March 10 beginning at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for a a routine bridge inspection.
This closure will allow vehicles 12-feet wide or smaller to pass through the construction zone. The road will be open for regular traffic but oversized vehicles must detour using I-10 East to LA 22 South to LA 70 West to LA 3089 West to LA 1 North.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.