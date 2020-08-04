At least one West Baton Rouge Parish resident died of COVID-19 last week. According to the Louisiana Department of Health and West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, an 89-year-old Erwinville resident died of COVID-19 on July 29. LDH includes a 31-year-old woman as the parish’s 36th resident to die of COVID-19. According to the WBR Coroner’s office, she tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but it has not yet been determined whether coronavirus was a contributing factor in her death.
Chief Deputy Coroner Yancy Guerin said diagnostic testing has not yet been completed to determine the 31-year-old’s cause of death.
Cases continued to climb on the West Side by nearly 100 each week for the third week in a row, with the parish hitting a new record high for the number of new confirmed cases reported in one day at 42 on August 2. The previous record-high was 28 new reported cases on July 27.
This week, the Louisiana Department of Health reports 675 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge Parish. Last Tuesday, LDH reported 582 confirmed cases.
The parish, in partnership with community health partners, hosted two coronavirus test sites on Monday and Tuesday. Results from both of those test sites should be available by the end of the week, according to a press release from WBR Parish Government.
Across the state, there are 124,461 reported cases of coronavirus, 3,937 reported deaths and nearly 1.5 million tests completed by residents.
For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, please visit our website, www.thewestsidejournal.com.
