The family of Joann Moore is raising funds in hopes of giving her the funeral she deserves. A little-known Louisiana law prevents Moore's family from carrying out her final wishes, and now they are struggling to fund a proper funeral and burial for their beloved "MawMaw."
Detectives found 76-year-old Moore's body in a shallow grave near the residence she shared with her son on April 27. Her only son was arrested and charged in with second-degree murder. He is currently being held at the West Baton Rouge Detention Center on a $2 million bond.
A family reeling with the effects of trauma must now come up with thousands of dollars to bury her since a Louisiana law requires coroners to deny a cremation certificate for any person whose death was ruled a homicide.
"Unfortunately none of us, especially her, was prepared for her to go the way she did," Moore's granddaughter Danielle Audiffred said. "None of us was expecting this to ever happen, ever."
The average cost of a burial in Louisiana is about $7,000, according to the National Association of Funeral Directors. Moore's insurance policy covers $3,000, the exact amount needed for her cremation. The devout Christian's final wishes were to have her ashes brought to her hometown of Oak Grove, Louisiana, Audiffred said.
The generous woman known as "MawMaw" gave generously to anyone in need, her granddaughter recalled. She bought her neighbor, a single mother of three, all of the school supplies, uniforms and booksacks her children needed for the school year.
"If anyone deserves a beautiful funeral with the whole community, family and friends together it would be her," her granddaughter said. "She's always given others so much and has left her mark in a bunch of people's lives."
The family started a GoFundMe page on Sunday, which has raised nearly $2,000 for Moore's burial and funeral expenses. Audiffred said she hopes to bury her grandmother properly with a ceremony and headstone, but neither are financially feasible right now.
Moore is survived by three granddaughters, four great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters, and one great-great-granddaughter.
"She was an all around a beautiful person and her spirit was beautiful and she was very loved and she will always be loved and missed dearly by all of us," Audiffred said.
If you are interested in donating to the GoFundMe Page for Joann Moore's funeral and burial expenses, click here.
