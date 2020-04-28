The return to the state legislature will mark a much different scenario than what existed for lawmakers before the coronavirus, state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe said.
Lawmakers will tentatively return to the State Capitol on May 4 to continue the 2020 legislative and a deep hole in the budget amid the coronavirus quarantine and a freefall in oil prices.
“This was not supposed to be that kind of year,” LaCombe said. “We thought we would have a $500 million surplus and being able to make more commitments to education, pay off some debts and get some things accomplished on a positive note – all of that has been wiped out.
The plunge in oil prices delivers an added blow to the state revenue.
The prices began to tumble around the time lawmakers went into session March 9, but numbers have since dropped to levels not seen since the 1980s.
A drilling war between Saudi Arabia created a huge oil glut that led to the free-fall, Meanwhile, a reduction of 10 million barrels per day by the Saudis hardly put a dent on the oil supply.
“Price wars between Russia and OPEC did no favors, and that would’ve been a crippling blow all in itself,” LaCombe said. “But that and the COVID-19 pandemic will cause a lot of heartburn later this year, so we have tough decisions to make on which unnecessary services we will have to cut.”
The extension of the Stay at Home mandate until May 15 will not help matters on tax revenue, but the state had no choice but to continue the quarantine, he said.
“On one hand, there’s nobody who doesn’t want the economy reopening and having us generate revenue,” Lacombe said. “But on the other hand, people are dying.
“People don’t realize how far behind the eight-ball we were on numbers,” he said. “It appears numerically we’re getting better with the measures and we’re taking it off its epicenter, but we were in a different position than Arkansas and Texas.”
The state must have an operating budget by July 1, which will leave lawmakers very little time to eke out an agreement on the spending plan.
“We have a tough job ahead of us as we move forward,” LaCombe said. “We have reservations about going back into the State Capitol as we try keep ourselves and others healthy and safe, but we have a job to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.