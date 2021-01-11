This week, 209 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine, the Louisiana Department of Health announced Monday morning.
These 209 providers – including 87 chain pharmacies, 93 independent pharmacies, 20 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), and 9 healthcare sites – represent all nine public health regions and 64 parishes of the state.
This is an increase of 102 providers that eligible residents can access since last week.
While the state was able to resupply the initial 107 pharmacies that received COVID vaccine doses last week, future distribution is dependent on vaccines made available to the state, among other factors.
These vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1:
- Persons ages 70 years or older
- Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff
- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
- Community care clinic providers and staff
- Behavioral health clinic providers and staff
- Dialysis providers and clients
- Home health service providers, direct support workers and recipients
- Dental providers and staff
- Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools
